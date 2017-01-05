Leonardo Bonucci’s wife has hit back angrily at what she calls “rude” fans.

The Juventus couple has been in the news over the last few months over their

While it isn’t certain that this is the reason, wife Martina Maccara took issue at what were obviously invasive fan practices on social media:

“Warning, warning: I don't know if people look at me and see my husband, or if they see someone who works for Juventus’ merchandising department… I'm fed up of you!

“I don't organize meetings, in not a cameraman, photographer or PR person.

“I am me, he is his own person.

“Just take a selfie or buy a [selfie] stick!”

Martina would go on to apologize, claiming that her “words were misinterpreted, it is obvious that the wrong message has gone through, because of some miscommunication”

“I wasn't having a go at the fans, just the rude ones”.

Son Matteo was hospitalized due to an as-yet unidentified condition during the summer, one that

La Direzione. #regolatevi #fatevoi Una foto pubblicata da Martina Maccari (@martinazoev) in data: 5 Gen 2017 alle ore 04:54 PST