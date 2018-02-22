Bonucci suspended for Napoli game because of shouting at referee

Leonardo Bonucci saw a yellow card for shouting at the referee against Sassuolo, implying he will miss the club's upcoming game against Napoli.



Rino Gattuso's men headed into the game against Sassuolo game knowing that a win would cut short the gap between them and Inter Milan, who had sustained a 1-0 defeat to Torino yesterday. The rossoneri though, were held to a 1-1 draw, after Nikola Kalinic cancelled out Matteo Politano's 75th minute opener to hand Milan a single point at the San Siro.



If the dropping of two points wasn't bad news to the ears of rossoneri fans, defender Leonardo Bonucci saw a yellow card get brandished at his face for shouting at the referee.



The former Juventus star and Italy international will now miss the club's upcoming Serie A crunch encounter against Napoli. What Bonucci said, though, was caught by the cameras, as he told referee Luca Pairetto with some disappointment: "He could not wait, he could not wait."



Milan lock horns with the partenopei on Sunday afternoon of the 15th of April, as they will look to close the gap on the nerazzurri.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)