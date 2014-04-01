A few months it would have been unthinkable but now AC Milan are the bookmakers favourites to lift the Europa League next May. After a summer of spending and a 5-1 hammering of Austria Vienna on Thursday, Vincenzo Montella’s side now head Premier League giants Arsenal on many exchanges.



Another Italian representative Lazio, are third favourites with Atalanta, who made a superb start to life back in Europe with a resounding 3-0 win over Everton, just outside the top ten. Spanish representation is headed by Athletic Bilbao and Villarreal with Basque side Real Sociedad a little further back.



French due Lyon and Marseille are also in the top ten with the Bundesliga challenge of Hoffenheim, Hertha Berlin and FC Koln following close behind.



If you fancy a real outside punt then a look down the betting sees Albanian minnows Skenderbeu quoted on most markets at 500/1 (501). Their campaign didn’t get off to the greatest of starts beaten 3-1 by Dinamo Kiev on Thursday.