The persistent rumours about Gareth Bale’s impending departure from Real Madrid, has got bookmakers frantically cutting their odds on who is next employer may be. Having spent four years in the Spanish capital, the Welsh superstar’s relationship with club officials looks to be deteriorating and with reports suggesting that coach Zinedine Zidane cannot guarantee the player a regular starting berth in the team, the 28-year-old may look to head back to the Premier League.





According to Spanish sports daily Marca (via The Daily Star) , the two clubs that will fight it out for his signature will be Manchester United and Chelsea with the Red Devils still favourites with the bookies at 21/10. Betfair however, have slashed the odds of Bale joining Chelsea from 25/1 to 11/1 although they remain pretty confident he will stay at the Santiago Bernabeu pricing that at 1/6.

Latest reports from Spain seem to suggest that Real president Florentino Perez is prepared to sell Bale to fund the club’s quest for French striker Kylian Mbappe despite stories claiming that Barcelona are now also in the hunt for the 18-year-old.