Bordeaux really don’t want to sell Manchester United and Arsenal target Malcom, if the latest comments from the club’s

The majority shareholders of the famous Girondins, Nicolas de Tavernost, has told l’Equipe that “Malcom won’t leave”.

The Brazilian has scored seven Ligue 1 goals this season, adding four assists, and is seen by Arsenal as a potential successor to Alexis Sanchez.

Recent reports had suggested that some of Bordeaux’s directors had made it clear to players that the 20-year-old wouldn’t last very long at the Stade Matmut-Atlantique.

His agents spoke to the Gunners in the last few days, at least according to Sky Italia.

This could have something to do with the fact that the winger is set to cost

60 million, but that Jose Mourinho is all but sure of getting Alexis Sanchez, too.

What will happen in this transfer saga? The next two weeks will tell...