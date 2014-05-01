Reports from Il Messaggero today claim that Sunderland striker Fabio Borini could be making a surprise move back to Serie A in January. The 25-year-old, who has had previous spells in Italy with Parma and Roma, is believed to be wanted by Lazio.





Despite recent reports linking him with a return to the giallorossi, the club denied any contact had been made with their former player and his agent has also stated that his client will not be leaving The Stadium of Light in January . These latest reports however, now suggest that its Rome’s other club that may be his New Year destination.

Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare is a huge admirer of Borini and sees him as an alternative to current striker Ciro Immobile, who has been in scintillating form this season. With Keita Balde away on African Cup of Nations duty next month and Filip Djordevic seemingly on his way out of the club, Lazio want to bring in a quality replacement to help them in their quest for a Champions League spot next season.





Steve Mitchell @barafundler