Borini, Milan had previously made an attempt for him: the details

Fabio Borini was a Milan target last summer but then a deal never happened. Milan have always liked the ex-Roma striker and they had talks with his entourage to know more about his situation but Sunderland were resistant (back in the summer of 2016). They did not want to loan him out as they wanted to sell him (at a high price) or keep him. Milan weren't in the situation to be able to acquire him so a deal failed to happen.



HE IS NOW ON HIS WAY OUT OF SUNDERLAND - Borini has played for many professional clubs in his career : Swansea, Parma, Roma, Liverpool, Sunderland. He has been injured for some time now this season as he only scored one goal against Manchester United. Milan (as well as a few other Italian clubs) still do have interest in him as his future will likely be decided soon.



Sunderland are currently 18th in the English Premier League standings (with 14 points in 19 EPL games so far this season) as they are in a relegation battle with a few other clubs.