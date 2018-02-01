Borussia: Batshuayi has a good scoring record
01 February at 18:10Borussia Dortmund are very happy to have signed Michy Batshuayi, if the latest comments from their sporting director are anything to go by.
Michael Zorc said in an official press conference that the Chelsea man, who only got 123 minutes this season in Premier League action, has a good goalscoring record.
“Michy is a young, very interesting striker who boasts a good goalscoring record and has shown his extraordinary quality at Chelsea and Olympique Marseille, in the Belgian league and while playing for the national team”, Zorc told the Yellow & Black’s official website.
The 24-year-old has managed 19 goals in 53 games with the Bundesliga side, though he never seems to have convinced Coach Antonio Conte that he was good enough.
Batshuayi was being praised for the great work he did at Marseille before joining the Pensioners in 206.
His 17 Ligue 1 goals in his last Ligue 1 in his last season there had been well worth the €30m the club spent on him.
