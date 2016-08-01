Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Chelsea outcast Michy Batshuayi, according to the latest reports.

The 24-year-old striker has only played 123 minutes of Premier League action this season, and is being scouted by the Bundesliga side as part of the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang deal.

While Chelsea themselves have no interest in the 27-year-old (they already have Alvaro Morata), Arsenal do, with a

70 million deal being reported by Bild.

The German paper claims that BVB won’t be willing to do a deal for Auba until they can replace the 21 goals he has contributed so far in all competitions this season.

Batshuayi was a star at Marseille before being signed for €30 million in 2016. He had netted 17 Ligue 1 goals in his last Ligue 1 season, but has barely been a bit-part player since.

He has also been approached by Sevilla, among other sides.

Will BVB be able to pull off this coup?