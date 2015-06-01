Football looks to have conquered in the face of violence once again.

Borussia Dortmund fans launched an initiative last night to host Monaco fans in their homes, after the two sides’ Champions League was postponed - it will be replayed this evening at 17.15 BST, 18.15 CET - following the explosion of three bombs near the home side’s team bus.

Full-back Marc Bartra was, fortunately, the only one injured, though he ended up with a broken wrist, which will be operated on soon.

With plenty of Monaco fans having planned to return home as soon as the game was over, BVB decided to launch #bedforawayfans, inviting fans with spare rooms to host their French guests.

It’s fair to say that the initiative has been a resounding success, as the following pictures prove...