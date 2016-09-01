Borussia Dortmund’s CEO has taken a shot at English football’s abundance of wealth, claiming that it “stifles creativity” and will keep the Three Lions from winning another title for at least another 25 years.

“England’s national team hasn’t won a title in fifty years, and I’m sure they’ll get to 75,”

“Why? Because money often brings about a lack of creativity. England only has one team in the Champions League quarter-finals, and that’s Leicester. They surely aren’t a cert to win the title”.

Germany has two teams in the Champions League final eight, and has more titles in the last few years, even managing a recent all-Bundesliga final between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich, the latter reaching three straight UCL quarter-finals in a row.

This comment mustn’t be taken as a provocation: Franz Beckenbauer has used similar tones, but is known to be an Anglophile and someone who has the good of the sport at heart.