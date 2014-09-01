Borussia Dortmund admits interest in Liverpool's Emre Can

Borussia Dortmund have now officially joined the race to sign Liverpool's German international midfielder Emre Can following a statement by Michael Zorc, the Sporting Director of the Bundesliga outfi, to German Sky Sport.



During an interview with the German TV channel Zorc was asked directly about if Dortmund were interested in Can to which Zord replied: "he is an excellent player."



The Bundesliga outfit will face stiff competition to land the former Bayern Munich midfielder as Manchester City as well as reigning Serie A champions Juventus have strongly been linked with the player. Furthermore, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has however not entirely given up on trying to keep the player at Anfield by offering him a contract extension although it is widely believed that Can will leave Liverpool either in January or when his contract expire at the end of June 2018.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)