Borussia Dortmund-Atalanta: confirmed line-ups and live updates

First official match between Atalanta and Borussia Dortmund. Atalanta have only one European game in their history against German teams (UEFA Champions League against Koln). The Italians have only lost one game in their last 14 appearances in Europe (7W, 6D). Their last defeat in Europe dates back to March 1991 when they lost 2-0 against Inter.



Atalanta’s best scorer in Europe this season is Bryan Cristante with three goals. Atalanta have scored at least one goal in every Europa League games played this season.



​Borussia Dortmund have been eliminated on the last two occasions when they met an Italian club in the knockout stage: Juventus in 2014/15 in the Champions League, Udinese in the first round of the 2008/09 UEFA Cup.



​Borussia Dortmund have lost four of their last six games against Italian clubs in European competitions (2W). The Bundesliga giants have not won a match in European competitions since March: six losses and two draws in their last eight games.

