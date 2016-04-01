Borussia Dortmund attacker comments on Liverpool links
16 August at 16:45Borussia Dortmund attacker Christian Pulisic has ruled out a move to Liverpool this summer window, according to Teamtalk.
The American winger insists that he is happy with the Bundesliga side despite reports linking him with a switch to Anfield.
Reports suggest that the Reds did attempt to swoop for Pulisic but fell short, having bid only 13m euros.
The 18-year-old told Sport Bild: “Yes, I have read that as well. What can I say? I’m focused on the start of the season.
“I’ll lay it on the line for you: I am not thinking about changing clubs. After all, I only signed a new deal through to 2020 in January. I am very happy at Dortmund.
“Football might not be the biggest sport in America, but the popularity of our soccer keeps growing,” he said. “It would be fantastic if I could contribute my part to inspire kids to play football.”
Jacque Talbot
Follow: @Jac_talbot
Go to comments