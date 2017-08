Borussia Dortmund attackerhas ruled out a move to Liverpool this summer window, according to Teamtalk. The American winger insists that he is happy with the Bundesliga side despite reports linking him with a switch to Anfield.Reports suggest that the Reds did attempt to swoop for Pulisic but fell short, having bid only 13m euros.The 18-year-old told Sport Bild: “Yes, I have read that as well. What can I say? I’m focused on the start of the season.“I’ll lay it on the line for you: I am not thinking about changing clubs. After all, I only signed a new deal through to 2020 in January. I am very happy at Dortmund.“Football might not be the biggest sport in America, but the popularity of our soccer keeps growing,” he said. “It would be fantastic if I could contribute my part to inspire kids to play football.”Jacque TalbotFollow: @Jac_talbot