Borussia Dortmund, Batshuayi: 'We have great fans. Chelsea future?...'

Michy Batshuayi is currently playing for Borussia Dortmund on loan from Chelsea as he seems to be enjoying himself in Germany. Here is what the young forward had to say on the matter as he spoke to the press from Belgium's training retreat:



" Chelsea future? I don't want to talk about my future, it's not the right time to talk about this. I was well received here at Borussia Dortmund as I am feeling great here. I was quite surprised by the fans as well".



" I played for Marseille too in the past and they have great fans, but I think that Dortmund is even more impressive. They have a really strong and supportive fan base which is great...".



Michy Batshuayi appeared in 7 Bundesliga games so far this season for Borussia Dortmund as he scored an impressive 6 goals and added 1 assist. He has been doing great as his future remains in doubt for the time being...