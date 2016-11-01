Borussia Dortmund boss confirms Aubameyang could leave at the end of the season

Borussia Dortmund star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be on his way out of the Westfalen Stadion in the summer transfer window and the Bundesliga giants’ boss Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that the Gabon International could be leaving the club at the end of the season.



Talking to German press ahead of their next Bundesliga game, the German boss said: “It is not easy for us to talk about this [Aubameyang transfer] every time. Aubameyang is making an important decision. He has to chose if he wants to end his career here or make another step.”

