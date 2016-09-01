Borussia Dortmund bus attack could have been deadly, German Police confirm

Borussia Dortmund players were left shocked by a triple bomb attack that hit their team bus ahead of the Bundesliga giants’ Champions League clash against Monaco last week.



Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was wouded by the splinter of a broken glass and had to undergo surgery after the attack. German media reported last week a metal pin from the bomb was found embedded in headrest of the Borussia Dortmund bus seat.



Of course things could have gone much worse in Dortmund last week and German Police have just confirmed that the attack on the team bus of Borussia Dortmund could have been deadly.



“If bombs would have exploded one second earlier, the attack could have been deadly”, German Police have claimed.



“For sure there could have been much more wounded and somebody could have died”, Bild am Sonntag reports.



The Champions League clash between Borussia Dormtund and Monaco was not played on Tuesday night but was postponed to the following day amid controversies.

