Breaking news: metal pin from bomb found embedded in headrest of Borussia Dortmund bus seat

The bus of Borussia Dortmund was hit by three explosive devices yesterday night as the Bundesliga giants were travelling from their hotel to the Signal Iduna Park to play the first leg of the Champions League quarter finals against Monaco.



Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra was hit by the splinter of a broken glass and had to undergo surgery yesterday night. The game was postponed and will be played this evening at 6.30 pm (CET +1). Devices were studded with metal pins and might have been hidden in a hedge, according to reports in Germany.



​Police is examining possible terrorism links and one suspect has been arrested following searches of his apartment. German media claim a letter “in the name of Allah” was found at the scene. The letter claimed responsibility for the attack and referred to December’s truck attack in Berlin.



​German media also claim a metal pin from bomb was found embedded in the headrest of a bus seat, which means consequences of the attack could have been much harsher.

