Borussia Dortmund CEO: ‘Dembélé on his way to Barcelona on one condition’

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joaquim Watzke talked to German media ahead of BVB’s Bundesliga game gainst Wolfsburg.



The German’s star winger Ousmane Dembélé is known to be a top transfer target of Barcelona with the blaugrana who are still looking for a reliable replacement for Neymar who joined Psg in a shock € 222 million move earlier this summer.



According to reports in Spain, Borussia Dortmund won’t sell Dembélé for less than € 150 million and Borussia executive Watzke has confirmed that the player will move to Barcelona only if the German’s economic demands are met.



“We have had contacts with the player’s entourage as well as with Barcelona”, Watzke said.



“We know what they want but we are in no rush. Dembélé can move to Barcelona this summer but he will only move if our conditions are met.”



Dembélé joined Borussia Dortmund one year ago for just € 15 million. His former club Rennes, however, have a 25% next sale clause and that’s why the Bundesliga giants aim to raise the player’s price-tag.

