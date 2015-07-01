Marco Reus will not be going to Arsenal at the end of the season.

The 27-year-old German international had been heavily linked with a move to The Gunners during January with reports suggesting that the Premier League club had opened talks with the player on a possible £51 million move. However, Zorc quashed any rumours by explaining to the journal that; “I won’t waste my time with half-baked stuff.It’s not known to me that Marco wants to leave us."

It’s not been the greatest season for Reus having struggled to recapture the form that has made him one of the hottest names on the transfer market due to a niggling groin injury. The player has made just six Bundesliga appearances so far in this campaign but has managed to score two goals in his short spell in the side.