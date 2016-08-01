Borussia Dortmund deny China offer for Aubameyang
05 January at 19:45Borussia Dortmund CEO Joachim Watzke has deined that Chinese Super League giants Shanghai SIPG have offered € 150 million to sign Gabonese star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Talking to German media, Watzke has said: “I don’t talk about hypothetic offers”, suggesting that reports relating to a big-money offer for the 27-year-old striker who has already 20 goals in 22 appearances so far this season.
The Gabon International will miss the incoming games of Borussia Dortmund as he will play in the Africa Cup of nations with his national team. Gabon is also the host country of this year’s competition.
Reports of big money offers coming from China are no news these days. Former Juventus target Axel Witsel has snubbed a move to Italy to sign with Tianjin Quanjian as the Chinese club have offered the Belgium International € 18 million a year to move to the Far East.
Earlier last week Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent confirmed that a Chinese club had offered Real Madrid € 300 million to sign the four-time Ballon d’Or winner.
