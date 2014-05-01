Another player at the centre of huge transfer rumours is Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The 27-year-old has been linked with some of Europe’s heavyweight clubs with Liverpool the latest name to be linked with a possible move.



The German clubs chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has been speaking to Bild about the current situation and has stated that it would take an “outrageous offer” to prize him away from his current employer.

Watzke explained that; “As of yet, I have no information that suggests Auba will leave Dortmund. If we were to reach that point, we will sit down and listen to each other, we have a lot of respect for Auba and he deserves that.”



But there are not an awful lot of clubs that would be a step forward for him in my opinion. Either way, he will only leave Dortmund for an outrageous transfer fee if he does move. If he continues to keep scoring we will have no problem in collecting €65 million”.