Borussia Dortmund hold meeting with possible successor of Arsenal target Tuchel
25 March at 10:20Borussia Dortmund are said to have met Fiorentina boss Paulo Sousa who could replace Thomas Tuchel in the summer. Sousa is going to leave Fiorentina at the end of the season and the Portuguese has emerged as Borussia Dortmund’s main candidate to replace their current boss who is being heavily linked with a summer move to Arsenal.
Tuchel has been shortlisted as a possible replacement for Wenger alongside Juventus’ boss Massimiliano Allegri.
Sky Sport journalist Marco Nosotti has found out that Borussia Dortmund’s vice president Michele Puller held talks with Paulo Sousa (a former BVB footballer) travelling to Florence earlier this week.
According to various reports in Italy, Sousa would be open to move to Borussia Dortmund alongside Nikola Kalinic who could replace Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Kalinic has a € 35 million release clause included in his contract with Fiorentina but Sousa is confident that his club will sell the Croatian for € 35 million at the end of the season.
