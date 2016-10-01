Borussia Dortmund interested in Man Utd star

BBC Sport report that Manchester United's Henrikh Mkhitaryan is in no lack of suitors should he be shown the exit door at Old Trafford.



The 26 year old Armenian international has been left out of the starting lineup for Manchester United's three latest fixtures, not even making the squad twice after manager José Mourinho had stated that the player's performances had been on the decline and that he was far from happy.



This has prompted Borussia Dortmund to indicate that they are willing to bring the Armenian back to the Westfallen Stadion repeating the same move they made when Japanese midfielder Shinji Kagawa rejoined the Bundesliga outfit after struggling at Old Trafford for two seasons.



Mkhitaryan joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016 for a reported transfer fee of £26,3 million and struggled in the first few months before becoming integral in the Red Devils squad that lifted the Europa League and League Cup titles last season.



Nima Tavallaey Roodsari