Inaki Williams.

With the news on Wednesday that Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to leave the club at the end of the season; the Bundesliga giants have already identified his successor. According to reports in Spanish sports daily Marca, the player they are lining up is Athletic Bilbao youngster

The 22-year-old Spaniard has been closely followed by clubs all around Europe after some outstanding performances for the Basque club with Dortmund already prepared to pay the €50 million buy-out clause inserted in his current deal.

Williams arrived in Bilbao in 2012 and was nurtured in the club’s youth academy before breaking into the first-team in 2014. His pace and trickery on the ball has guaranteed him a bright future in the game and this summer he looks like embarking on the next stage of his career.



The sale of Aubameyang should ensure Dortmund pocket around £85 million with the Premier League set to be his new destination.