According to reports out of Germany via Bild

, Borussia Dortmund have already chosen who they want to replace the outgoing Dembele, who was officially unveiled as a Barcelona player today. Dortmund are now looking to Bordeaux attacker Malcom as a new addition to their strike force. The 20 year old Brazilian has been attracting interest from across Europe after a bright season in France’s Ligue 1 last year, playing in 37 games for Bordeaux and scoring 7 goals and notching 4 assists.