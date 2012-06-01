Another surprise in the deal for Patrik Schick. Sampdoria’s 21 year old striker has been linked to Juventus, Inter and Roma for several weeks. Meanwhile, according to Sky Sport there is also an approach and strong interest from Borussia Dortmund. The German club made a very important offer to the player today, a high salary contract, plus the chance to play straight away as a potential regular in a team that will make the Champions League. The BVB will sell Aubameyang, who is ready to say goodbye to Dortmund and is already on the market. The young Czech Schick has been followed for a long time, now the talk is becoming reality. Of course, Borussia Dortmund would have to pay his 25 million EUR buyout clause.

WORRIED JUVE - To date, Schick still gives priority to Italy. He would like to stay in Serie A and Juventus will have a great opportunity in the next few hours to make a comeback. A meeting with the Czech’s entourage will have to convince Patrik about the program and the chance to play with Juve as a starter, not as a substitute. Inter has not stopped hoping, and Roma is the last one to come to the table. But Juve now has to defend their pole position even from the Borussia Dortmund assault. Also because despite Samp's confidence to keep him on loan for another year, Schick would prefer to go straight away.