Borussia Dortmund prepares for the idea of losing Ousmane Dembelé. According to France Football, there are five profiles that the German club is ready to take into consideration. The first is Napoli's Lorenzo Insigne, Real Madrid's Lucas Vazquez, Leicester Riyadh Mahrez, Hakim Ziyech Ajax, and finally Malcolm of Bordeaux. With the number values that have been splashed this summer, it would be rather easy for Borussia to hold out for a massive figure for Dembelé. A portion of those incoming funds could immediately be turned around to buy another talented attacker, but for much less money.

Dortmund will be loathed to lose such a young potential talent, but as they seem keen on holding Aubameyang, a massive offer for Dembele would make sense if they could find a viable replacement. Insigne and Vazquez, of the group seem the most difficult to transfer, with their teams competing in the Champions League and keeping rosters somewhat rigid. Mahrez, on the other hand, has already been a target for Roma, with Leicester holding out for an improved offer. Ziyech and Malcolm are also both excellent players, and give Dortmund a wide range of choices.