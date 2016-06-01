Borussia Dortmund release Aubameyang transfer update

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is one of the world’s most wanted strikers. The Gabon captain has 29 goals in 32 appearances and has proved to be one of Europe’s most ruthless hit-man out there. The former AC Milan promise has been linked with summer moves to Real Madrid and Manchester City although Borussia Dortmund have already declared that the player will go nowhere in the summer adding that his price, however, could be somewhere around € 80 million.



Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans Watzke has released an interview with DPA confirming that the Bundesliga giants are not intentioned to let their star striker leave.



“I’ve never seen Aubameyang willing to leave the club, never. I’ve never had the feeling that he wants to leave. We know each other, he’s not thinking about another team.”



The future of Aubameyang remains up in the air. The 27-year-old has three years left in his contract with the Bundesliga giants.

