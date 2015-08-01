Borussia Dortmund Sporting Director: "No deal with Arsenal for Aubameyang"

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund continue to issue hands-off warnings to Arsenal regarding the Gunners pursuit of striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



Yesterday Borussia CEO Watzke made a clear statement directed at Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger, urging him to back off saying that "Arsenal should worry about their own players."



Today it is Sporting Director Michael Zorc's turn to tell the Gunners to back when speaking to German Eurosport: "We continue to plan our future with Aubameyang, there is a way for him to return to the squad. This is part of being a professional, to be able to admit that in one or two situations one has committed mistakes. This is not a suspension."



In conclusion when pressed on if the club is negotiating with Arsenal Zorc hit back: "There is absolutely nothing, it is all talk."



The same situation arose last summer when AC Milan were tryign to lure their former striker back to the club prompting the same reaction from Dortmund. That time the club were successful to keep their star striker, if they will be succesful this time around remains to be seen.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)