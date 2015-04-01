Inter and Emre Mor are getting closer and closer. The negotiations with Borussia Dortmund are seemingly about to unlock, with the Nerazzurri ready to put more than 15 million EUR on the table for a loan deal with options. The player already has an understanding with Sabatini and Ausilio who want to close the deal for the Turkish player by the end of this week.

SOCIAL MEDIA - To confirm that the parties are getting closer and closer, a social post has appeared today on social media, which is represented by the Turkish player wearing the Inter shirt. Another sign that this deal is getting closer to closing, with Spalletti waiting anxiously for his next reinforcement in a shopping campaign that is finally coming to life.