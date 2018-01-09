Andre Schurrle has been offered to

The Borussia Dortmund man has been a flop since moving from Wolfsburg, scoring only two Bundesliga goals and failing to establish himself as a regular starter.

Inter are looking for alternatives to Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perisic in order to give them a rest. Eder has been inconsistent of late, and Yann Karamoh may lack the tactical experience to start Serie A games.

The former Chelsea man is also capable of playing as a centre-forward, and is known for being able to hold up the ball.

According to Sky Italia, however, he is also wanted by West Ham. The Italian outlet confirms that Inter won’t be able to sign him outright, but are insisting on getting him on loan until the end of the season.

Inter are short of funds, Coach Luciano Spalletti said that the team didn’t have the €30 million needed to sign Simone Verdi.