Borussia Dortmund suspend Barcelona target "until further notice" after his vow of silence
13 August at 11:50
It’s been reported that Borussia Dortmund have suspended French midfield star Ousmane Dembele “until further notice” after the player refused to speak to club officials following their refusal to accept a bid from Barcelona for his services.
The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou this summer and was assured by the Bundesliga side that they would allow him to talk to them if a suitable offer was received. After reports last week stated that Dortmund had rejected a €100M bid from Barca, Dembele refused to talk to any club official which has led to the player being suspended.
After talks on Saturday night between new boss Peter Bosz, chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke and sporting director Michael Zorc, Dembele has had his suspension extended and according to Sky Sports, will train alone whilst the rest of the squad prepare for next weekend’s opening league fixture against Wolfsburg.
