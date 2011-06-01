It’s been reported that Borussia Dortmund have suspended French midfield star Ousmane Dembele “until further notice” after the player refused to speak to club officials following their refusal to accept a bid from Barcelona for his services.



The 20-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou this summer and was assured by the Bundesliga side that they would allow him to talk to them if a suitable offer was received. After reports last week stated that Dortmund had rejected a €100M bid from Barca, Dembele refused to talk to any club official which has led to the player being suspended.

