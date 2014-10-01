Borussia Dortmund tell Barcelona Neymar replacement costs ‘more than €100m’
06 August at 14:10No secret Barcelona have made Ousmane Dembele their top summer target to replace Neymar. The France star is reported to have already agreed terms with the La Liga giants who have now opened talks with the German club.
Mundo Deportivo claims Dembele’s price-tag is € 100 million but Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has warned Barcelona that the player’s cost could be much higher than that.
Talking to Eurosport at the end of yesterday’s Germany Supercup clash against Bayern Munich yesterday night, Watzke said € 100 million are not going to be enough to sign the 20-year-old.
“I don’t think Dembele can leave for € 100 million”, Watzke said.
“His price-tag is much higher than that and the same goes for Aubameyang.”
Dembele’s price-tag has incredibly raised in the last 12 months given that the French winger joined Borussia Dortmund in a € 15 million move last summer.
The Frenchman has been identified as a possible replacement of Neymar alongside Paulo Dybala, Coutinho and Kylian Mbappé.
