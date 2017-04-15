Borussia Dortmund to offer unhappy Arsenal target in exchange for Argentinean winger
16 April at 14:50Borussia Dortmund are interested in signing Atletico Madrid star Nico Gaitan, according to a report of Don Balon in Spain. The Argentinean winger has four goals and four assists in 30 appearances with the Colchoneros but the Bundesliga giants have reportedly set sights on the former Benfica ace.
Don Balon claims Borussia Dortmund are ready to offer Marco Reus in exchange for the 29-year-old. The Germany star, in fact, is not happy at his club and has informed representatives of Borussia Dortmund that he wants to leave the club at the end of the season.
Reus, in fact, believes that his frequent injuries are due to the pressure of German media on him and has reportedly requested the club to leave.
Reus is a transfer target of Arsenal with the Gunners who are considering the 27-year-old as a potential replacement for Alexis Sanchez who is set to leave the North London club at the end of the season.
