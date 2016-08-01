Borussia Dortmund to trigger release clause of exciting Juventus, Liverpool target
20 February at 11:20Athletic Bilbao star Inaki Williams is one of the hottest commodities in Europe and many top European clubs are being linked with a summer move for the exciting 22-year-old striker who can either play as attacking winger or centre forward.
Juventus and Liverpool are reported to be among the clubs interested in welcoming the player’s services at the end of the season. The Bilbao-born striker has a € 50 million release clause included in his contract with the LaLiga side. Inaki Williams’ Athletic Bilbao agreement expires in 2021 but some wealthy European club could trigger the player’s release clause before that date.
According to reports in Spain, Borussia Dortmund have jumped to front of the queue for the signing of the talented 22-year-old striker.
Sport.es reports that the Bundesliga giants are plotting to match the player’s release fee in case Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is sold at the end of the season. The Gabon International is wanted by many European clubs, including AC Milan and Borussia Dortmund are not open to sell their star for less than € 80 million.
