Borussia Dortmund, Zorc on Sergio Gomez: 'He is one of the best...'
31 January at 09:30Borussia Dortmund's sporting director Michael Zorc seems to be happy of the Sergio Gomez addition. Here is what the manager had to say on the matter as he spoke to the German press (via Wa.de): " He is without a doubt one of the strongest players of his generation. We had followed him for some time now and we are very happy that he chose us. He had many offers from other important European clubs....".
The 17 year old is viewed as a "can't miss" prospect as he will initially play for the Borussia Dortmund U-19 side. Here is what the youngster had to say about his transfer as he spoke to the Borussia Dortmund official website :
" I am grateful and honored to join Borussia Dortmund as this is an incredible opportunity to play in one of Europe's biggest teams. I want to give it my all and I feel like I can become an important player for this club going forward. I am excited as I will now have to adapt my game to the coach's tactics".
As Gomez arrived, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seems to be on his way out as he was in London today to have talks with Arsenal.
