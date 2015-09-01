Borussia duo rejected Liverpool, Klopp's advances

Liverpool had offers for Ousmane Dembele and Christian Pulisic turned down, the Liverpool Echo can confirm.



Former Borussia Dortmund Coach Jürgen Klopp himself asked both players to move to Merseyside, where their dynamism would certainly enrich the Reds’ plodding midfield.



The Echo claims, however, that the German gaffer was turned down in both cases.



Dembele told Four Four Two that he rejected Klopp when he was still under contract at Rennes: “I met Klopp when I was in Paris, but I told him I wanted to sign with Borussia. I told Claudio Ranieri the same thing”.



Pulisic, for his part, was the subject of an £11 million offer, which the German side refused.



“I have respect for Klopp and I know him - he was very welcoming to me here - but I was never really thinking about going to Liverpool,” Pulisic said.



“Dortmund have given me everything. If I work very hard here I will play and I love this club.”