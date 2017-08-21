Borussia Dortmund have given Barcelona until Sunday

Robert Fernandez, has flown on to Germany in order to try to persuade Borussia to let their man go.

Bild reveal that the Bundesliga side have given Barcelona an ultimatum: either respect their conditions for the French star by Sunday, or forget about signing him.

Dembele scored eight goals and made an incredible 18 assists between the Bundesliga and the Champions League last season, but is believed to be worth in excess of €100 million.

Barcelona have €222 million in the kitty after losing Neymar to PSG, and buying the former Rennes man is seen as a solution by the Catalans.

“We have had contacts with the player’s entourage as well as with Barcelona”, CEO Hans-Joachim

“We know what they want but we are in no rush. Dembélé can move to Barcelona this summer but he will only move if our conditions are met.”

Watzke said on Sunday.