Borussia Monchengladbach ready to listen to offers for Liverpool, Juve & Milan midfield target

Borussia Monchengladbach are ready to listen to offers for their midfield star Mahmoud Dahoud. The talented U-21 Germany International runs out of his contract in 2018 but a special release clause allow any bidder to sign him in summer 2017 for just € 10 million.



The player can leave the Bundesliga side for that fee in the summer unless he signs a new contract with Borussia Monchengladbach before the end of the season. Trouble is, the Syria-born midfielder is currently not willing to pen a new deal with his club and this news is making Liverpool, Juventus and AC Milan very happy given that they are all interested in signing the 21-year-old midfielder.



Dahoud’s reluctance to sign a new contract and the special release clause which would allow him to leave on the cheap in the summer have convinced Borussia Monchengladbach to listen to all offers for their talented footballer as they want to free up as much cash as possible from his sale.

