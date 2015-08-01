Borussia rival Barcelona in race for €25m Nice ace
09 May at 14:45Borussia Dortmund are set to join Barcelona and Southampton for Jean-Michael Seri, Le 10 Sport reveal.
The 25-year-old Nice star has had a breakout season, scoring six goals and adding nine assists in Ligue 1 action.
Having signed the likes of Ousmane Dembele, Raph Guerreiro and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, it’s clear that they value France’s elite tier as a good recruiting ground.
Seri is very much liked, and Nice don’t consider him to be untouchable, with a €25 million offer considered to be an acceptable bid.
Mundo Deportivo had recently broken the story that the Blaugrana were interested in the 25-year-old, whom they had had scouted on numerous occasions.
Then again, Seri didn’t sound like he wanted to leave, responding to the Premier League’s interest in him by saying that“great players don’t leave as soon as they’ve had a great season.”
“A departure from Nice? No,” Seri confirmed to local paper Nice Matin (via Le10Sport),
“I had had a satisfactory first season here, I needed to prove that it wasn’t a fluke.
“A great player doesn’t leave as soon as he’s had a great season. One needs to keep playing well, for a number of seasons.”
@EdoDalmonte
