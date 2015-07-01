Borussia Dortmund ‘will listen to any offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang”, the club’s CEO has confirmed, but that he would cost at least

65 million.

“For the moment, we have no more information on whether he wants to leave or not,”

Hans-Joachim Watzke told the Bild (

Aubameyang has been linked to the likes of Manchester United and Real Madrid, to name two clubs who are willing to spend by for the former Milan star, whom the Rossoneri let go for a pittance.

“If he wants to leave, we’ll talk about it, and we’ll listen to any offer for Aubameyang.

“From my perspective, there aren’t many clubs where he can improve if he leaves.

“If he were to leave, it will be for an exorbitant price.

“If he were to stay and keep scoring 20-25 goals, we’ll easily make €65 million, minimum”.

The Gabonese international has scored 23 Bundesliga goals in as many games, and has been on top form.