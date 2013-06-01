Sead Kolasinac. The 23-year-old has been courted by a host of top level clubs but the journal states that the Bosnian international has opted to join Arsenal, rather than accept the advances of both AC Milan and Manchester City.

German newspaper Bild (via Calciomercato.com) are confident that they know the destination next season for highly-rated Schalke 04 full-back. The 23-year-old has been courted by a host of top level clubs but the journal states that the Bosnian international has opted to join Arsenal, rather than accept the advances of both AC Milan and Manchester City.

Kolasinac is available on a free-transfer this summer and has been tracked by The Gunners since the turn of the year. Despite his current club’s attempts at keeping him in Gelsenkirchen, the player has already decided to head to pastures new at the end of the current campaign.



Kolasinac can play as a left-back, central defender or even as a defensive midfielder and it’s these traits that has attracted the interest of Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger who is ready to revamp his squad this summer.