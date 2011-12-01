Both Conte and Juventus can win the title this week-end

Former Juventus boss Antonio Conte is ready to become Premier League champion with Chelsea tonight. The Blues need to win tonight’s away game against WBA to win their second league title in the last three years. The title would be Conte’s first silverware since he took over at the Stamford Bridge last summer.



This week end, however, could bring glory to Conte’s former club Juventus as well. The bianconeri are still in race to sin the treble and will face AS Roma in a crucial Serie A clash on Sunday night. Juventus are also enjoying a seven point lead over second placed AS Roma and the bianconeri will only need one point to win their sixth successive Serie A title, registering a new high in Serie A.



Conte brought Juventus back to success in the 2011/12 campaign. The Serie A giants had finished the two previous seasons in seventh place but the return of the Italian in Turin helped Juventus to return to the top of Italian football.



Conte resigned as Juventus boss in summer 2014 with Max Allegri who was called to replace the current Chelsea boss.



​Juventus executives and Conte are rumoured to be still not on good terms due to Conte’s sudden farewell to the club three years ago but this week-end could be the right one for both the Italian tactician and the Old Lady to celebrate their first season target.

