Bournemouth-Arsenal: Live updates and confirmed lineups

• Bournemouth haven’t won any of their six games in all competitions against Arsenal (D1 L5), conceding at least twice in every match.



• Arsenal fought from 3-0 down to earn a point in this exact fixture last season, the only time they’ve ever come back from such a deficit in the Premier League.



• The Cherries have conceded in each of their last nine Premier League games – only Stoke (12) are on a longer current run coming into this matchday.



• Bournemouth won their last home league match, against Everton. They’ve not won back-to-back Premier League games at the Vitality Stadium since March 2017.



• Only Chelsea (13) have scored more headed goals than Arsenal (9) in the Premier League this season, while no side has conceded more via headers than Bournemouth (9).



• Arsenal have conceded four penalty goals in their last three games in all competitions – the two conceded in the Premier League have cost them a total of four points, while they also conceded two against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup to help see them eliminated from the competition.



• Bournemouth have lost 10 of their 13 Premier League games played on a Sunday (W1 D2 L10), conceding in every match for a total of 33 goals (2.5 per game).



• The last time Arsenal drew three consecutive Premier League games was in September 2014; while they’ve not drawn three in a row when scoring the first goal since December 2008.



• Jordon Ibe has recorded the most shots on target without finding the net in the Premier League this season (10).



• Alexandre Lacazette hasn’t scored in any of his last seven Premier League games; it’s his longest run without a goal in league competition since a run of 10 between February and May 2013.