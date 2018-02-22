After winning their first Premier League meeting with Man Utd (2-1 in December 2015), the Cherries have lost three and drawn one of the subsequent four.



The Red Devils have only failed to score in one of their previous 13 meetings with Bournemouth in all competitions, losing 0-2 in an FA Cup tie in January 1984, when the Cherries were managed by Harry Redknapp.



Indeed, both teams have found the net in four of the previous five Premier League meetings, with Man Utd’s 1-0 win in December the only time a team has kept a clean sheet.



11 of Bournemouth’s last 12 home goals in the Premier League have come in the second half of games.



Similarly, Man Utd’s last 10 away Premier League goals have all come after half-time.



Of teams to have played more than twice, Manchester United have the best win rate in games played on Wednesday’s in Premier League history (63% - won 64/102).



Manchester United have come from two goals down to win their last two Premier League away games – the first side in the history of the competition to do so.