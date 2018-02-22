Bournemouth have lost four of their five Premier League meetings with Tottenham, with the exception being a 0-0 draw in this exact fixture last season.



Tottenham’s only defeat against Bournemouth in any competition was in their only non-Premier League meeting with them – a 1-3 loss in the FA Cup in February 1957.



The Cherries haven’t scored in any of their last four Premier League meetings with Spurs, with Matt Ritchie’s strike 49 seconds into their first ever such meeting with them remaining their only goal in this fixture.



Bournemouth have kept just one clean sheet in their last 16 Premier League games, with that shutout coming in a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge.



However, the Cherries have only lost one of their last 10 Premier League games (W4 D5) – only Tottenham themselves have lost fewer over the last 10 (0).



Spurs are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League matches, winning the last three without conceding. They last won four in a row while keeping a clean sheet in April 2017.