Brady: "No favorites between Juventus and Tottenham"
12 February at 15:45Former Juventus player Liam Brady believes that no team is a favorite to win the Champions League game involving Juventus and Tottenham.
The Premier League giants and the Serie A giants were pitted against one another in the Round of 16 draw in December and the first leg will see Spurs travel to Turin on Tuesday evening, while the Old Lady will face a trip to the Wembley Stadium in London on the 7th of March.
Brady, who has previously represented the bianconeri and Spurs' fierce rivals Arsenal in his career, has said that neither of the sides can be deemed to be favorites for the upcoming clash. The Irishman told Corriere della Serra: "Juventus do not start as favorites. The forecast is 50-50."
"Tottenham have three great players. Alli, Eriksen and Kane, who must be stopped from the midfield."
Brady though, told that playing at Wembley could be an advantage for Massimiliano Allegri's men. He said: " The return is at Wembley, which is a huge pitch where you can take advantage of the spaces."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
