Italy’s court of arbitration for sport has rejected Roma’s appeal against Kevin Strootman’s two-match ban. The Dutchman has been banned for two games following his diving against Lazio during last week’s derby clash. The player’s dive drove the referee Daniele Orsato to wrongly award a penalty kick to the giallorossi. Lazio still managed to win the games thanks to goals scored by Dusan Basta and Keita Balde in the second half.AS Roma executiveappealed against the decision this morning but the Court of Arbitration for Sport has already decided that Strootman’s ban for the next two games will be confirmed.Strootman will be forced to skip the next two games against AC Milan and Juventus. The giallorossi will face the rossoneri at the San Siro on Sunday night. If Juventus win against Torino on Saturday and AS Roma fail to win against AC Milan, Juventus will become Italy Champions for the 6successive time, registering a new record in the history of Serie A. The Old Lady will face AS Roma the following week-end.