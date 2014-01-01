Branchini slams Man City and PSG: 'Pogba and Raiola not a problem'

Prominent football agent Giovanni Branchini has defended Mino Raiola's commissions in the Paul Pogba deal and has slammed PSG and Manchester City for their transfer dealings.



PSG signed Neymar this past summer for a record-breaking fee in the region of 222 million euros and Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have spent over 500 million pounds in player acquisition over the last two seasons. PSG top the Ligue 1 charts and City sit pretty at the top of the Premier League table with a 15 point lead over Manchester United.



In a recent interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Branchini condemned the way PSG and City spend money. He said: "Financial Fair Play? Instead of focusing on Raiola's commission for the Pogba transfer, on should worry about how, by respecting the rules, clubs like Man City and PSG have set the bar in the transfer market."



He continued: "They have two nations behind and they are the richest in the world. Which club can compete with them? It is hard to keep up with them and Financial Fair Play does not help."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)